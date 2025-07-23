Malkangiri girl sexually assaulted twice within span of few hours; all accused arrested

MALKANGIRI: A 15-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by three miscreants and sexually assaulted by a truck driver within a span of few hours in Malkangiri town on Sunday evening.

Police said all the four accused involved in the crime have been arrested. The accused are Manoj Harijan (30) of MV-2, Rohit Kumar Hial (24) of ZA colony and Bira Bhartia (26) of MV-2 besides truck driver Subham Singh (26) of Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the survivor, who is from the SC community, was returning home on Sunday evening when Manoj, Rohit and Bira kidnapped her, took her to a house in DNK locality in Malkangiri town and gang-raped her. She managed to escape from the house in the night and was on way to her home in NAC colony when truck driver Subham spotted her. He picked the girl up, took her to a forest near Bijaghati on NH-326 and raped her at around 1 am on Monday.

However, some locals spotted the girl with the truck driver and informed the local police. The cops rushed to the spot, rescued the girl and took her to a shelter home in Malkangiri town. The truck driver was later arrested from Govindpalli area.