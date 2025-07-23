Science teacher held for sexually harassing girl

BALASORE: Raibania police on Tuesday arrested a science teacher of Chamargaon high school in connection with a case of sexual harassment of a Class IX girl student.

The accused teacher is Kailash Chandra Bej (43). Police said last week, the student’s mother had lodged a complaint with the school headmaster accusing the science teacher of touching her daughter inappropriately. She claimed that the accused was harassing other girl students in a similar way.

The students did not report the matter to the school authorities out of fear of retribution from the teacher.

Though a week passed, the headmaster reportedly did not take any action against the teacher. Subsequently, the mother filed a complaint in Raibania police station on Sunday.

Acting on the complaint, police picked up the school headmaster and Bej from their respective homes in Basta area. After interrogation, it was found that the headmaster had no involvement in the crime.

Raibania IIC Lopamudra Panda said the accused teacher was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail application was rejected. Further investigation is underway.