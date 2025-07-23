Students who qualified NEET and JEE felicitated by Yuvodaya

BHUBANESWAR: The Yuvodaya Institute organised a Achiever’s Meet at SOA University here calling upon youths to channel their intellect, vision and determination toward the mission of nation-building.

The event brought together students, parents, educators, and dignitaries to honour the meritorious students who cracked the NEET and JEE 2025. Institute officials said the students nurtured and guided by Yuvodaya were felicitated for their outstanding performance.

NHRC member Justice Bidyut Ranjan Shadangi, noted neurosurgeon Prof Dr Ashok Mahapatra, leading cardiologist Prof Dr Shishushankar Mishra and former Ambassador Sanjay Panda graced event and lauded the achievements of the students.

Yuvodaya chairman Abhiram Dash exhorted the young generation to work for the society and contribute to nation-building. Director Ambarish Dash said every achievement of Yuvodaya’s students is a testament to the institution’s holistic approach, mentorship and a culture that nurtures both intellect and integrity.