Three hockey coaches in police net for rape of 15-yr-old player

JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested three hockey coaches on charges of raping a 15-year-old player in Jajpur town.
The accused are Sandeep Swain (26), Sarthak Mohanty (23) and Sagar Nayak (26). Swain is a coach at Jajpur hockey stadium. Mohanty and Nayak were earlier engaged as hockey coaches in Jajpur and are currently working in Barbati stadium of Cuttack, police said.
On Monday, the 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint with police alleging that her coach Swain and his two associates abducted her when she was returning home from hockey training on July 3 evening. They took her to a lodge and raped her. The accused also reportedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
Sources said the minor had been training at Jajpur hockey stadium for the past two years. Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under various sections of BNS and section 6 (rape) and 8 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act. Four persons were detained for questioning. Police said one of the suspects, also a hockey coach, was later released as he had no involvement in the crime. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jajpur Town Prasant Kumar Majhi said medical examination of the victim and the accused were conducted on Monday. The girl’s statement was recorded before the district court.
“We have arrested three hockey coaches for their involvement in the crime. While Swain raped the minor, the other two accused outraged her modesty and assisted in the crime,” he said. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, the SDPO added.