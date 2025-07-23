Three hockey coaches in police net for rape of 15-yr-old player

JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested three hockey coaches on charges of raping a 15-year-old player in Jajpur town.

The accused are Sandeep Swain (26), Sarthak Mohanty (23) and Sagar Nayak (26). Swain is a coach at Jajpur hockey stadium. Mohanty and Nayak were earlier engaged as hockey coaches in Jajpur and are currently working in Barbati stadium of Cuttack, police said.

On Monday, the 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint with police alleging that her coach Swain and his two associates abducted her when she was returning home from hockey training on July 3 evening. They took her to a lodge and raped her. The accused also reportedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.