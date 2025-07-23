Two Bihar labourers die of ‘food poisoning’ in Odisha

UMERKOTE : Two labourers from Bihar reportedly died of food poisoning at Barakibhata village under Chaklapadar panchayat under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Sriya Sada (20) and his nephew Rakesh Sada (18) of Telvodavarna village in Saharsa district of Bihar.
Sources said 14 labourers from Telvodavarna village were staying in a temporary camp at Barakibhata for the past 50 days to construct overhead tanks for six drinking water projects in Jharigaon block. On Monday night, the workers had dinner and went to sleep. At around 11 pm, Rakesh and Sriya suddenly started to vomit and complained of stomach pain.
Coworkers rushed them to Jharigaon community health centre (CHC). They were later shifted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) after their condition deteriorated. However, Rakesh became critically ill on the way and had to be taken to nearby Dabugaon CHC where the doctor declared him dead. Similarly, on reaching the DHH, Sriya was pronounced dead by the doctors.
Nabarangpur CDMO Santosh Panda said viscera samples of the deceased have been sent to forensic laboratory for examination. The reason of death can be ascertained after the test report arrives. Besides, a health team has been sent to Barakibhata to collect samples of the food and water consumed by the labourers on Monday night. The team will also collect blood samples of some workers.
Umerkote SDPO Suvendu Sabar said police registered a case in connection with the incident. “We are interrogating the cook engaged to prepare food at the temporary camp and coworkers of the deceased. Further investigation is underway.”