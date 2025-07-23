Two Bihar labourers die of ‘food poisoning’ in Odisha

UMERKOTE : Two labourers from Bihar reportedly died of food poisoning at Barakibhata village under Chaklapadar panchayat under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Sriya Sada (20) and his nephew Rakesh Sada (18) of Telvodavarna village in Saharsa district of Bihar.

Sources said 14 labourers from Telvodavarna village were staying in a temporary camp at Barakibhata for the past 50 days to construct overhead tanks for six drinking water projects in Jharigaon block. On Monday night, the workers had dinner and went to sleep. At around 11 pm, Rakesh and Sriya suddenly started to vomit and complained of stomach pain.

Coworkers rushed them to Jharigaon community health centre (CHC). They were later shifted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) after their condition deteriorated. However, Rakesh became critically ill on the way and had to be taken to nearby Dabugaon CHC where the doctor declared him dead. Similarly, on reaching the DHH, Sriya was pronounced dead by the doctors.