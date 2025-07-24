17 Chhattisgarh pilgrims rescued after losing way in en route to Harishankar temple in Odisha

BARGARH: Seventeen pilgrims from Chhattisgarh were rescued in the wee hours of Thursday after they lost their way in the dense forest area between Nrusinghnath in Bargarh district and Harishankar in Bolangir district on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the group had been trekking on foot from the sacred Nrusinghnath Temple under Paikmal Police Station limits to Harishankar Temple when they lost their way around 8 PM on Wednesday. The region, known for its rugged terrain and thick forest cover, became even more challenging due to darkness and ongoing rainfall.

The stranded pilgrims made a distress call to the 112 emergency helpline, prompting an immediate response from the local administration. A District Voluntary Force (DVF) team was swiftly deployed to launch a search and rescue operation under adverse weather and terrain conditions.

After hours of coordinated efforts, the DVF team successfully traced all 17 individuals and ensured their safety. The rescued pilgrims are now being escorted back to Nrusinghnath Temple by police personnel.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Padampur, confirmed the safe rescue and commended the DVF team for their timely response. He also urged pilgrims to exercise caution and avoid forest routes during inclement weather, advising them to seek assistance from local authorities when undertaking such journeys.