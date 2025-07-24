Odisha college lecturer booked in case of sexual harassment

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the Mathematics lecturer of Swami Arupananda College of Education and Technology at Raghunathpur for his alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl student.

Lecturer Susant Mohanty was booked on basis of the complaint filed by Jagatsinghpur sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai, who is also the president of the college governing body. However, the victim or her family members are yet to lodge a complaint with the police.

On Monday, Tarai filed an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station alleging involvement of Mohanty and college principal Ramesh Chandra Sahoo in the sexual harassment of the minor student.

In his complaint, the sub-collector said on January 15, the girl had submitted a written complaint to the principal alleging sexual harassment by Mohanty. However, Sahoo allegedly suppressed the matter in connivance with the lecturer.

According to the report previously submitted to the district administration by the principal, lecturer Mohanty had confessed to sexually harassing the student. Despite this, the principal failed to inform the president of the college governing body or the authorities of Higher Education department.

Subsequently, the sub-collector filed the FIR and urged police to conduct a proper investigation and take strict action against the principal and the lecturer. Raghunathpur police recorded the statement of the student in the local court under section 183 of the BNS.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Tirtol Chinmay Rout said a case has been registered against Mohanty under section 74 of BNS and sections 12 and 21 (2) of the POCSO Act. Police are investigating the role of the college principal in the incident and appropriate action will be taken after completion of the probe.

Notably on Monday, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal had suspended the principal for allegedly suppressing the sexual harassment case and the lecturer for his involvement in the incident. The duo has reportedly absconded after availing leave from the college.