Two brothers arrested for raping 18-year-old girl for a year in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district have arrested two brothers, one of them a 60-year-old priest, for raping an 18-year-old girl for over a year. The matter came to the fore when the victim became pregnant and her family took her to the hospital.

The shocking incident was reported from Banasara village under Kujang police limits. The accused were identified as 60-year-old Bhagyadhar Dash and his 46-year-old brother, Panchanan Dash, both residents of the same village. Bhagyadhar is a priest in the village temple, while Panchanan serves as a cook there.

Police said the victim, who had lost her mother earlier, used to visit the temple for puja. Taking advantage of her vulnerability, the two brothers allegedly raped her multiple times over the past year and threatened her against disclosing the matter to anyone. They continued to sexually assault her, threatening to defame and harm her family if she spoke about the matter.

Due to the threats and fear of consequences, the victim did not report the matter. Recently, she experienced abdominal pain and vomiting and her family took her for a medical check-up which revealed that she was six months pregnant. Upon questioning, she broke down and narrated the entire ordeal to her family.

Earlier, a local village leader, identified as Tulu Bhai, had intervened and allegedly tried to suppress the matter by offering a financial settlement. He also threatened to kill the victim and her father if they went to the police. The two accused also threatened to burn them alive if a formal complaint was lodged with the police which further terrified the victim and her family.

The victim's father filed a complaint with the Kujang police station against Bhagyadhar, Panchanan and Tulu.

Sub-divisional police officer of Tirtol Chinmay Rout said police registered a case against the accused and the village leader under Sections 49, 62(2)(m), and 351(3) of the BNS, along with Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Both the victim and the accused were sent to the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur for medical examination. The two prime accused have been arrested and produced before a court today. Inquiry is going on to find out involvement of other accused in this case, he added.