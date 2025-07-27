Ganjam youth dies in accident at Bengaluru, family donates organs

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam's Suresh Patnaik lost his life in a road accident at Bengaluru but in death, he helped save the lives of five persons including a 10-year-old boy.

The 22-year-old youth belonged to Sanokholi village under Aska block in the district and was employed in a factory at Malimakanapura in Bengaluru.

While on his way to his workplace on July 21, Suresh met with a serious accident at Chintamani Road in Bengaluru and after three days of undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the doctors declared him brain dead.

Receiving information, JSK - a local organisation that works for poor people in need of medical assistance in Bengaluru - approached Suresh’s family for organ donation. Members of the organisation spoke to his father Ashok Patnaik about a 10-year-old boy who was in urgent need for kidney transplantation.

After Ashok agreed, Suresh’s kidneys, liver, lungs, heart and cornea were removed for transplantation. Suresh’s body was brought back to Sanokholi and cremated on Friday.