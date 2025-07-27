Odisha HC scanner on inadequacies in SCBMCH

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a vernacular newspaper report highlighting the dire condition of facilities for patient attendants at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack.
A division bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh on Friday directed the superintendent SCBMCH to file by August 7 an affidavit addressing several critical issues like the number of vacant doctor posts and their departmental distribution, regulation of duty hours, disciplinary actions against negligent staff, departmentwise attendant facilities and safety measures being undertaken, especially at night.
According to the report, of the five rest shelters available within the hospital campus, none are sufficient to cater to the increasing number of attendants. Over 80 per cent of them are forced to sleep under trees or on roadside cemented floors, enduring harsh weather conditions throughout the year. The court observed that despite large investments in infrastructure, the government has overlooked the comfort and safety of patient attendants.
During the proceedings, SCB superintendent Prof Goutam Satapathy appeared virtually and submitted a written statement. He informed the court that out of the hospital’s 37 departments, only nine have rest room facilities due to space constraints.
He assured the court that steps would be taken to ensure restricted access, deployment of security personnel and installation of CCTV cameras to enhance safety.