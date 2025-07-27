Odisha HC scanner on inadequacies in SCBMCH

According to the report, of the five rest shelters available within the hospital campus, none are sufficient to cater to the increasing number of attendants. Over 80 per cent of them are forced to sleep under trees or on roadside cemented floors, enduring harsh weather conditions throughout the year. The court observed that despite large investments in infrastructure, the government has overlooked the comfort and safety of patient attendants.

During the proceedings, SCB superintendent Prof Goutam Satapathy appeared virtually and submitted a written statement. He informed the court that out of the hospital’s 37 departments, only nine have rest room facilities due to space constraints.

He assured the court that steps would be taken to ensure restricted access, deployment of security personnel and installation of CCTV cameras to enhance safety.