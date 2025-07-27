Odisha teacher suspended for sexually harassing staff

BERHAMPUR: Teacher of a government high school in Gajapati’s Mohana block was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by a fellow teacher on Friday.

The 42-year-old teacher, who taught Hindi, was accused of sexually harassing a 29-year-old female teacher of the same school since the past few months. She reported the matter to district education officer Mayadhar Sahu and other officials. She also accused the Hindi teacher of molesting her within the school premises.

Following her complaint, the DEO formed a team to conduct an inquiry. Basing on the findings, the Hindi teacher was suspended. His headquarters has been shifted to the block education office at R Udayagiri pending further action. The DEO stated that the matter has been referred to higher authorities for further action.

The victim claimed that she lodged a complaint against the accused earlier, but no action was taken. However, the DEO denied the claims.