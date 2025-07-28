Orissa HC takes stock of waterlogging measures by govt in Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a significant development concerning the persistent waterlogging issues in Cuttack city, the Orissa High Court’s division bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, in a hearing held on July 25, reviewed the government’s ongoing and proposed measures to address the problem.

A major concern highlighted was the pending construction of a 1,300 metre-long drain from Matrubhaban to Khannagar and a box pushing culvert under railway tracks at Matrubhaban.

Despite WATCO depositing over Rs 15 crore for the latter, the work remains pending due to delays by Railway authorities. The court directed a joint inspection by WATCO, East Coast Railways, TPCODL, and legal representatives at the Matrubhaban site to address relocation of an 11 KV underground cable which is blocking the project. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 7, while directing submission of the joint inspection report by August 4.

Principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee appeared in virtual mode and outlined both short-term and long-term strategies being taken by the state. She stated over 400 km of drainage works required in the city, but assured the court of the government’s commitment to resolving technical issues and prioritising clogged drains.

The court also took note of long-term plans, including a comprehensive drainage master plan being prepared by Visiontek Consultancy, with final submissions by December.