Rainfall intensity to come down in Odisha this week

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha faces flood threat across several districts, there is some respite on the cards as the intense rainfall activity is likely to decline this week.

There is no possibility of heavy rainfall activity in Odisha for the next six days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

“Some parts will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall and heavy showers this week, albeit the intensity will not be strong due to absence of any significant weather system. The upper catchment areas will also witness a decline in intense rainfall activity this week,” director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said.

However, in its long-range forecast, the regional met office has predicted formation of an upper-air cyclonic circulation/low pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between August 1 and 7 which could increase rainfall activity during the period.

Meanwhile, the met office has forecast thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur and five other districts on Monday.

Three districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. So far, the state has recorded 18 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and July 27. Only Puri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts recorded 32 per cent, 28 per cent and 20 per cent deficit rains respectively during the period.