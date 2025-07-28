Two held for raping minor girls in separate incidents in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping minor girls in separate incidents under Orkel and Mudulipada police stations of Malkangiri district.
The first incident had occurred on July 20. The accused was identified as Daya Madhi of Siripeta village within Orkel police limits. The victim, a 15-year-old, had just passed her Class X board exams and was staying at her uncle’s house in Siripeta village, police said. She had gone to her native village, Manjariguda in Mathili block, and was on way back to her uncle’s house when Madhi offered her a lift at Alamguda.
On the way, he offered her to accompany him to a nearby dam. However, when she refused, he allegedly took her to the dam forcibly, and raped her in the nearby forest. He then dropped her at Siripeta village and threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.
Traumatised by the incident, the survivor did not go to her uncle’s house and spent the night at another relative’s home in the same village. The next day, she narrated the entire incident to her uncle after which he lodged a complaint with Orkel police. Basing on the complaint, the cops arrested Madhi under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act.
The second incident took place at Khairput within Mudulipada police limits where a 16-year-old girl lodged a complaint with police alleging she had been raped and impregnated by one Raju Muduli of the same village last year. Speaking to TNIE, additional SP Rashmi Ranjan Senapati said the victim delivered a male child at the Khairput community health centre on July 25 but the newborn eventually died. Basing on her complaint, police arrested Muduli on the day.