Odisha CM’s grievance cell records 91% resolution rate

BHUBANESWAR: With resolution of around 91 per cent of the complaints received at the chief minister’s grievance cell till the 12th round, the grievance redressal mechanism of the state government has proved to be a big success.

The grievance cell of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had received 11,516 complaints till the 12th round held on July 7 out of which 10,502 complaints have been resolved. The remaining complaints are in the process of being addressed, officials said.

Majhi who heard public grievances in Unit-II area of the city on Monday provided immediate medical assistance to three critically-ill persons from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Since the revival of the CM’s grievance cell last year, 51 people have received Rs 55 lakh in medical assistance through the system.

As usual, the chief minister began the day by meeting differently-abled persons first and addressing individual complaints outside the grievance cell. He then attended to the people waiting inside the hall. He directed the secretaries and other senior officials of departments concerned to ensure prompt disposal of all grievances.

Nine ministers including Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling, Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik assisted the chief minister.