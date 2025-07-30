30,000 people of 81 villages affected by flood, relief measures underway: Odisha CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that nearly 30,000 people of 81 villages in the three districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur have been affected by the recent flood triggered by heavy rains due to a low-pressure system.

Addressing mediapersons after making an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi, and Jaleswar blocks in Balasore district; Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari blocks in Bhadrak district; and Jajpur and Dasrathpur blocks in Jajpur district have been affected by the flood. He said that 5,869 people have been shifted from the flood-hit zones of the three districts to safer places.

The Chief Minister said that the flood situation is completely under control as water levels in all the rivers, including Subarnarekha and Jalaka in Balasore district, are receding. He said that though there were floods in Keonjhar and some other districts, they did not have much impact.

Stating that hot cooked food is being provided to the people in the flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that 16 free kitchens have been set up in the affected districts. He said that 10 free kitchens have been opened in both Balasore and Bhadrak districts, while three have been opened in Jajpur district. The Chief Minister said that cooked food is being provided to about 10,000 affected people now and it will be provided for the next seven days.