Odisha CM announces launch of ‘Akanksha Haat’ to promote local products

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to bolster local economies and foster grassroots entrepreneurship, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced the launch of a week-long ‘Akanksha Haat’ campaign from the state capital.

Addressing an event organised by the Planning and Convergence department, Majhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call ‘Vocal for Local’ has become a people’s movement. The ‘Akanksha’ brand was launched in 2024 to promote local products from the aspirational blocks across the country to consolidate indigenous local products.

“I am delighted to announce that a week-long Akanksha Haat campaign will commence today to take the Akanksha brand to the grassroots. This campaign will increase the market availability of local products in remote and inaccessible areas of the state. The economic status of local women’s self-help groups, farmers, artisans, and weavers will improve through this initiative and consumers will be able to access local products at affordable prices,” he said.

“Under Akanksha Haat, local products will also be made available on digital e-marketplaces for marketing within and outside the state. The Akanksha brand will be promoted to enhance product quality, pricing and availability according to market demand,” the chief minister added.