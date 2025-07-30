Odisha CM announces launch of ‘Akanksha Haat’ to promote local products

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to bolster local economies and foster grassroots entrepreneurship, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced the launch of a week-long ‘Akanksha Haat’ campaign from the state capital.
Addressing an event organised by the Planning and Convergence department, Majhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call ‘Vocal for Local’ has become a people’s movement. The ‘Akanksha’ brand was launched in 2024 to promote local products from the aspirational blocks across the country to consolidate indigenous local products.
“I am delighted to announce that a week-long Akanksha Haat campaign will commence today to take the Akanksha brand to the grassroots. This campaign will increase the market availability of local products in remote and inaccessible areas of the state. The economic status of local women’s self-help groups, farmers, artisans, and weavers will improve through this initiative and consumers will be able to access local products at affordable prices,” he said.
“Under Akanksha Haat, local products will also be made available on digital e-marketplaces for marketing within and outside the state. The Akanksha brand will be promoted to enhance product quality, pricing and availability according to market demand,” the chief minister added.
The aspirational district programme has been implemented in 10 districts while aspirational block programme is underway in 29 blocks across 16 districts. The programme emphasises three Cs: Convergence (coordination between central and state plans), Collaboration (cooperation between Centre, state, district and citizens), and Competition (healthy competition among districts on key performance indicators). The aim is to improve the quality of life and provide qualitative services to people in remote and underdeveloped blocks, he underlined.
On the occasion, Majhi congratulated the officials of the districts and blocks who were awarded by the central government for their outstanding performance. The aspirational districts of the state have collectively received an award of Rs 165 crore.
Majhi presented the awards to the winning districts and blocks at the event. Among the aspirational districts, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur bagged gold medals, Kandhamal and Koraput won silver medals and Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur received bronze medals.
Under the aspirational block programme - Khairput, Mathili, Chitrakonda and Dabugaon - won gold medals. Seven other blocks received silver medals, three blocks won bronze medals and 11 blocks got copper medals.