Odisha man held for duping minister of Rs 25 lakh

DHENKANAL: Police on Tuesday arrested the man accused of duping Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra of Rs 25 lakh in a fraudulent land deal four years back.

The 62-year-old accused, Niranjan Satpathy of Banasingh, was arrested under section 318 (4) of the BNS. IIC of Dhenkanal Town police station Pravat Sahu said during questioning, the accused admitted to receiving the money from Patra in 2021.

On July 26, the minister lodged a complaint with police alleging that the accused offered to sell him a plot of land at an affordable price in Dhenkanal town and took Rs 25 lakh as the first instalment. However, Satpathy did not execute the deal and return the money despite repeated requests by Patra.

The accused reportedly gave Patra two cheques of Rs 25 lakh which later bounced. Legal notice was served on Satpathy but it failed to yield any result. Efforts were also made to settle the case amicably in January this year but to no avail. Subsequently, the minister decided to approach the police.

The IIC said Satpathy was produced in the court on the day.