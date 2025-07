BARIPADA: In what seems to be inspired by the plot of Malayalam blockbuster film Drishyam, a 32-year-old man of Mayurbhanj allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law. He buried their bodies in his lemon orchard before planting banana trees at the site to hide the crime for over two weeks.

Accused Debashis Patra, an ICDS worker, was arrested from Bada Nuagaon village under Kuliana police limits on Tuesday evening. The murder had taken place on July 12.

Bodies of Patra’s wife Sonali Dalai (25) and his mother-in-law Sumata Dalai were exhumed from the garden during afternoon hours. The heinous crime angered the locals so much that they resisted his arrest and wanted to teach Patra a lesson. Reinforcement was sent to escort him to the police station.

Investigation revealed the 32-year-old even registered a missing person complaint with Kuliana police station on July 25 to mislead investigation.

Sonali was Patra’s second wife. They had married three years ago and have a one-year-old son. However, there were disputes between the couple and Sonali was staying at her parent’s place in Ambdubi village under Shamakhunta block for some months.