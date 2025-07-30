Odisha man murders wife, hides body with sacks of paddy

SAMBALPUR: A man reportedly hacked his 57-year-old wife to death and concealed her body with sacks of paddy under a cot in Ainthapali area here on Sunday night.
The accused, Lawrence Pruthi (47), was nabbed from Khetrajpur railway station while attempting to flee Sambalpur on Tuesday morning. He was arrested on charges of killing his wife Phulamati Munda.
Police sources said both Lawrence and Phulamati were in their second marriage and living together at Karamtuli within Ainthapali police limits for the past 15 years. The couple, who worked as daily wage labourers, reportedly shared a strained relationship marked by frequent quarrels.
Police said the reason behind their frequent fights was Phulamati’s daughter from her previous marriage. After being abandoned by her husband, the daughter was staying in the same locality. Lawrence reportedly resented her presence and often engaged in heated arguments with his wife over the matter.
On Sunday night, another quarrel broke out between the couple. The fight turned ugly when the accused picked up an axe and attacked Phulamati, killing her on the spot. He then attempted to hide the crime by covering the body with sacks of paddy and placing a cot over it before absconding.
The crime came to light on Monday evening when Phulamati’s daughter Rina Munda visited her house. On finding the house locked, she broke the latch and discovered the concealed body. Subsequently, police were informed. On Tuesday morning, police recovered the body from inside the house and sent it for autopsy.
Rina alleged that her stepfather often came home drunk and used to beat her mother. “He had even threatened to kill both of us multiple times in the past,” she claimed.
Sambalpur SDPO Tophan Bag said the accused was nabbed while he was trying to flee Sambalpur. He confessed to his crime during interrogation. “Initial investigation suggests sudden provocation during a domestic dispute led to the murder. Further probe is underway,” he added.