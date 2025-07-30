Odisha man murders wife, hides body with sacks of paddy

SAMBALPUR: A man reportedly hacked his 57-year-old wife to death and concealed her body with sacks of paddy under a cot in Ainthapali area here on Sunday night.

The accused, Lawrence Pruthi (47), was nabbed from Khetrajpur railway station while attempting to flee Sambalpur on Tuesday morning. He was arrested on charges of killing his wife Phulamati Munda.

Police sources said both Lawrence and Phulamati were in their second marriage and living together at Karamtuli within Ainthapali police limits for the past 15 years. The couple, who worked as daily wage labourers, reportedly shared a strained relationship marked by frequent quarrels.

Police said the reason behind their frequent fights was Phulamati’s daughter from her previous marriage. After being abandoned by her husband, the daughter was staying in the same locality. Lawrence reportedly resented her presence and often engaged in heated arguments with his wife over the matter.