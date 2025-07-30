Two nabbed for raping minor girls in Odisha

KENDRAPARA/JEYPORE: Two youths were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping minors girls in separate incidents in Kendrapara and Koraput districts.
In Kendrapara, Rajkanika police arrested one Susant Jena (26) of Chadesh village on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times on the false promise of marriage.
The incident came to light after the minor lodged a complaint against the accused on Sunday. In her complaint, the girl alleged that Susant, her neighbour, sexually assaulted her for the last two years under the pretext of marriage. He also reportedly threatened to leak her intimate photos and videos on social media after she refused to keep any relationship with him.
Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused under sections 69, 70 (2) and 351 (2) of BNS and section 6 of the POCSO Act. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said IIC of Rajkanika police station Sanjay Kumar Mallick.
Similarly, Koraput Town police arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The accused is Susil Harijan of Pujariput area. Police said the 17-year-old survivor went missing from her house on July 26. The next day, she returned home and informed her parents that Susil forcibly took her in a car and raped her inside the vehicle near Goutam Nagar. Subsequently, the parents filed an FIR in Koraput Town police station.
After investigation, police arrested the accused and seized the car used in the crime. Koraput Town IIC Satyendra Patra said medical examination of the survivor and the accused was conducted. Susil was produced in court.