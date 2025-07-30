Two nabbed for raping minor girls in Odisha

KENDRAPARA/JEYPORE: Two youths were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping minors girls in separate incidents in Kendrapara and Koraput districts.

In Kendrapara, Rajkanika police arrested one Susant Jena (26) of Chadesh village on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times on the false promise of marriage.

The incident came to light after the minor lodged a complaint against the accused on Sunday. In her complaint, the girl alleged that Susant, her neighbour, sexually assaulted her for the last two years under the pretext of marriage. He also reportedly threatened to leak her intimate photos and videos on social media after she refused to keep any relationship with him.