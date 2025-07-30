Youth, two juvenile aides arrested for gang-raping minor in Odisha

ROURKELA: A 17-year-old girl consumed poison after being reportedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and his two juvenile friends at Kansbahal within Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh district.

Accused Sitesh Barla (19) of Kansbahal and his two juvenile associates were arrested by police on Monday on charges of gang-raping the minor girl of Brahmani Tarang area in Rourkela. The shocking incident took place during the wee hours on July 22.

Police sources said in the night on July 21, Barla called the girl over phone and convinced her to join for a ride on his two-wheeler. The duo went out for the ride and after covering some distance, the accused stopped the vehicle and a 17-year-old boy joined them.

The survivor refused to go further, but the accused held her tightly while the juvenile rode the two-wheeler towards Kansbahal. On reaching an secluded area in Kansbahal, another juvenile (15) reached the spot. Threatening to record her video, the trio reportedly raped the girl by taking turns till 2.30 am on July 22.

Police said investigation revealed that initially, the three accused left the girl alone at the crime scene. However, the accused returned after some time, picked up the girl and dropped her near Saw Mill chowk along state highway-10. As her clothes were torn and muddy, the minor avoided going home. She called Barla over phone and threatened to disclose the matter to his family members.

The accused then came back to provide her a long scarf to cover herself. The girl waited outside and reached home late in the afternoon on July 22 when none of her family members was present.

Police said unable to cope with the traumatic incident, the girl consumed pesticide on July 25 and was admitted to a private hospital. Subsequently, her family members came to know about her ordeal and lodged a complaint with Rajgangpur police on Sunday.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said immediately after receiving the complaint, police detained the accused. After medical examination, the accused youth was produced in POCSO court at Sundargarh town on Monday. The juvenile offenders were sent to correctional home at Rourkela. The survivor was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Raiboga police on Tuesday produced one Ashish Minz (20) in court on charges of repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl on the false promise of marriage.