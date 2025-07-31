Fresh rains worsen plight of flood-hit villagers in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Fresh rains on Tuesday and Wednesday worsened the woes of people marooned in flood-hit villages of the district.

A large numbers of affected villagers in Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks were forced to take refuge in makeshift tents on river embankments and highways due to the floods. After the recent showers, water has reportedly entered their temporary shelters.

Mahesh Behera of Taradipal in Pattamundai block said, “We have been residing in a tent on the river embankment since Monday after our village was marooned by floods. On Tuesday night, water entered our makeshift tent after the rains.”

Sources said heavy rains battered the flood-affected areas from Tuesday evening, bringing more misery for the homeless people as they braced for the fourth night in the open. Sarpanch of Penthapala panchayat in Pattamundai Annapurna Sethi said due to the flood and incessant rain, many mud-wall thatched houses have been damaged. People are in urgent need of polythene sheets.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapara Rabindra Mallick admitted that most of the people taking shelter in makeshift tents on the highways and embankments were affected after rains lashed the flood-hit areas. Steps are being taken to provide polythene sheets to the affected people at the earliest.

District emergency officer Amiya Ketan Swain said floodwater has started to recede in many affected villages in the three blocks. However, torrential rain has worsened the situation. At least 11 panchayats have been affected with road communication cut off in many villages.

The block development officers and tehsildars have been directed to provide polythene cover and food to all the affected people, Swain added.