OMFED milk to be costlier by Rs 2 from June 13

BHUBANESWAR: Prices of the state-run Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) milk of all variants are set to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre from June 13 with the state government effecting a retail hike of Rs 4 per litre.
The state government will, though, bear 50 per cent of the additional cost through subvention to reduce the burden on the people. The major chunk of the hike will also be passed on to the dairy farmers, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said here on Sunday.
The milk price was last increased by OMFED on April 1, 2023. After the latest increase, a packet of 500 ml toned milk will now cost Rs 24, premium or gold milk Rs 27 and chai special milk Rs 26.
Making the announcement during celebration of World Milk Day-2025, Majhi said price of milk supplied by dairy farmers affiliated to OMFED, the apex-level dairy cooperative society, will be increased by Rs 3 per litre. The milk producers, who have been demanding better support price from the government, will now get Rs 38.05 per litre against the current price of Rs 35.05. The revised milk procurement price will benefit around 2.5 lakh dairy farmers in the state, he said.
The chief minister also announced that OMFED-affiliated dairy farmers will get accidental death assistance of Rs 1 lakh. He also launched three new OMFED products.
“It is a matter of great joy that OMFED is launching three new products keeping in view the interests of the state’s consumers. These products include Balti dahi (bucket curd), A2 milk and A2 ghee made from the milk of the Binjharpuri cow breed native to Odisha,” Majhi said.
Majhi distributed assistance of Rs 71 crore to around three lakh dairy farmers under the Chief Minister’s Kamdhenu Yojana for 2024-25. He also distributed financial assistance of Rs 10.5 crore to animal welfare organisations for the care and maintenance of stray cattle in 77 registered goshalas across the state.
He said the CM’s Kamdhenu Yojana provides financial assistance of up to 70 per cent for cattle rearing, dairy development, insurance for cattle, cash incentives for dairy farmers to increase their income along with support for fodder cultivation.
“Milk production is a major component of our rural economy. In 2023-24, the state produced 26.4 lakh tonne milk and the government is working to double the production in the next five years,” he said.
President of Odisha Milk Farmers Association Rabi Behera expressed gratitude to the chief minister for enhancing the support price of milk to the farmers.