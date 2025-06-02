OMFED milk to be costlier by Rs 2 from June 13

BHUBANESWAR: Prices of the state-run Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) milk of all variants are set to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre from June 13 with the state government effecting a retail hike of Rs 4 per litre.

The state government will, though, bear 50 per cent of the additional cost through subvention to reduce the burden on the people. The major chunk of the hike will also be passed on to the dairy farmers, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said here on Sunday.

The milk price was last increased by OMFED on April 1, 2023. After the latest increase, a packet of 500 ml toned milk will now cost Rs 24, premium or gold milk Rs 27 and chai special milk Rs 26.

Making the announcement during celebration of World Milk Day-2025, Majhi said price of milk supplied by dairy farmers affiliated to OMFED, the apex-level dairy cooperative society, will be increased by Rs 3 per litre. The milk producers, who have been demanding better support price from the government, will now get Rs 38.05 per litre against the current price of Rs 35.05. The revised milk procurement price will benefit around 2.5 lakh dairy farmers in the state, he said.