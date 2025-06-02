Recycle queen Kamala Maharana dies at 67

KENDRAPARA: Kamala Maharana, who had earned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for transforming waste into artistic creations, passed away on Saturday night.

The 67-year-old woman had suffered back injuries after accidentally falling at her residence in Khairabad village on Wednesday night. She was initially admitted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where she succumbed.

Popularly known as ‘Waste to Best lady’ of Kendrapara, Kamala was running a successful self-help group (SHG). Launched with a few women in 2016, the group now consists of around 50 members who eke out a living by converting waste materials to beautiful items.

Condoling Kamala’s death, BJP national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda said, “Without her novel idea to convert waste to best, she would have ended up like large numbers of rural women who toil from dawn to dusk to make ends meet. She also helped many women earn money. She was a torchbearer of Swachh Bharat Mission. Her death is a great loss for us.”

BJP leader and Mahakalapada MLA Durga Prasan Nayak said many village women under the leadership of Kamala turned waste into wonder. Recycled craft has finally come of age and finds a place in the market, thanks to her sincere efforts. Apart from earning money, these women are cleaning the environment of the area by using waste as best items. Kamala will be remembered for her good work to clean our environment, he added. Prime Minister Modi had first highlighted Kamala’s work in the 98th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on February 26, 2023, praising her for making beautiful items out of waste. During a public meeting in Kendrapara on May 29 last year, Modi had touched her feet in admiration of her work.

Kamala had also sent a rakhi made from waste materials to the PM during last year’s Raksha Bandhan. She was invited by the Union government to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year.

Kamala is survived by her husband, five daughters and a son. Her body was cremated at her village on Sunday.