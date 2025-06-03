At Sambalpur, Union Minister Pradhan lays emphasis on boosting agricultural production

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday emphasised the Central government’s commitment to increasing agricultural production and doubling farmers’ income.

Addressing the gathering during ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Rengali block of Sambalpur, Pradhan said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has launched this nationwide campaign to bring about transformational changes in the agriculture sector. “The campaign is a visionary step to scale up productivity across various branches of agriculture, including horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy farming and allied sectors.”

Highlighting Odisha’s deep connection to agriculture, particularly the western regions like Sambalpur, the union minister said the campaign aims to empower farmers by improving their access to technology, storage infrastructure and market linkages. “Sambalpur’s economy is rooted in agriculture. Increasing production in farming sectors and enhancing farmers’ income are our fundamental objectives,” he said.

Pradhan further said under the Abhiyan, over 2,000 scientific teams will travel across 700 districts, directly interacting with over 1.5 crore farmers to provide insights into modern techniques and government schemes.

He also underscored the importance of cold storage infrastructure in encouraging agri-business. Special focus will be given to crops like potatoes and pulses, with strategies to scale up their cultivation in Sambalpur region. The minister highlighted the success of mango exports from Sambalpur and stressed the need to explore global markets for other local fruits and vegetables.

Pradhan also flagged off a ‘Krishi Rath’ to raise awareness about the campaign and distributed soil health cards to farmers.