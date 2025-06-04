Odisha government plans survey of orphans, single-parent kids; vulnerable to benefit from different schemes

BHUBANESWAR: Six years after it first counted the number of orphans and children with single parents, the state government has planned to carry out a similar drive this year to bring such children under its social security net.

Releasing detailed guidelines for collection of data for the purpose, the Women and Child Development department on Tuesday asked all collectors to begin a survey on orphans and single parent children living in a vulnerable condition. The survey will be carried out by anganwadi workers of every district.

In a notification to the collectors, the department stated that the survey will identify all children in need of care and protection (orphans and children with single parent) and bring them all into a protective network through government-run schemes.

“Children, who have lost their parents, and have single bread-earning parents are special for the state for whom various programme are being implemented including institutional and non-institutional care provisions with the establishment of various structures,” the department said.