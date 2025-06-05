Be prepared to manage waterlogging: CM Mohan Majhi to officials

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday raised concern over waterlogging in the state capital and asked officials to remain prepared to deal with such situations during monsoons.

Addressing the revenue officers’ workshop here, Majhi said, “It rained so heavily in Old Town area of Bhubaneswar yesterday that the road got damaged and the water couldn’t be drained out.”

This has happened when Asadha month is yet to begin, the chief minister said, while underlining that there could be urban flooding and damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains during monsoon and SOP should be followed to deal with it effectively.

Heavy rain on Tuesday evening caused substantial damage to the Badagada Canal road in Old Town area of the city disrupting connection to the main route. Locals raised strong concern over the matter and also complained about the same to mayor Sulochana Das during her visit to the site.

As it is, the CM has already asked BMC authorities to complete the ongoing drainage and desiltation works by June 20.

Majhi, who had chaired a high-level meeting with authorities of H&UD department last week, has sought adequate measures to address the problem of waterlogging near Iskcon Temple, Cuttack road, Ahalya Nagar, Ayurveda College and other vulnerable areas of the state capital.