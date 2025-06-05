CM Mohan Majhi hints revenue officials may get minor mineral management

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday hinted that management of minor minerals could be entrusted back to the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department.
Inaugurating the two-day state-level workshop of revenue officers at LokSeva Bhawan, the chief minister said the directorate of minor minerals was under the administrative control of the Revenue department long before being shifted to the Steel and Mines department.
“The Revenue department has adequate manpower at its disposal and administered minor minerals in the past. Due to insufficient field staff, I feel, the Steel and Mines department is unable to prevent theft and illegal mining of minor minerals. I have full confidence that you (revenue officials) will be able to carry out this responsibility most efficiently if entrusted with the task,” Majhi said.
Minor minerals which were under the administrative control of the Revenue department were moved to the Steel and Mines department in November 2022.
Describing tehsildars as the backbone of the revenue administration, Majhi emphasised the government’s commitment to ensure no one in the state remains landless. Even those with less than four decimal of land will also be considered landless and provided government land, he said.
The CM said the state government will have zero tolerance towards irregularities in land transactions involving tribal and scheduled caste communities. He cautioned that any irregularities would result in consequences for the officials involved.
Majhi advised the officials to be proactive in providing timely and fair services to people from rural areas and emphasised that those who have been marginalised and neglected for a long time are the government’s top priority. He also directed eviction of encroachments on government land and its protection. The CM stressed the importance of resolving land-related cases within a stipulated time frame and carrying out land-related matters with complete transparency as revenue officials are entrusted with the role of dispensing justice.
Describing the workshop as a one-of-its-kind event in the country, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said never before have all revenue officials starting from amin and revenue inspector to revenue secretary and chief secretary met under one roof to discuss on revenue administration.
Emphasising the need for a change in mindset and traditional work methods, Pujari highlighted the significant reforms brought about by the government making revenue services more accessible to the people. He urged officials to be the trusted custodians of the public and ensure timely delivery of revenue services to the people.
Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, development commissioner Anu Garg and additional chief secretary, R&DM department DK Singh also spoke.