CM Mohan Majhi hints revenue officials may get minor mineral management

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday hinted that management of minor minerals could be entrusted back to the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department.

Inaugurating the two-day state-level workshop of revenue officers at LokSeva Bhawan, the chief minister said the directorate of minor minerals was under the administrative control of the Revenue department long before being shifted to the Steel and Mines department.

“The Revenue department has adequate manpower at its disposal and administered minor minerals in the past. Due to insufficient field staff, I feel, the Steel and Mines department is unable to prevent theft and illegal mining of minor minerals. I have full confidence that you (revenue officials) will be able to carry out this responsibility most efficiently if entrusted with the task,” Majhi said.

Minor minerals which were under the administrative control of the Revenue department were moved to the Steel and Mines department in November 2022.

Describing tehsildars as the backbone of the revenue administration, Majhi emphasised the government’s commitment to ensure no one in the state remains landless. Even those with less than four decimal of land will also be considered landless and provided government land, he said.

The CM said the state government will have zero tolerance towards irregularities in land transactions involving tribal and scheduled caste communities. He cautioned that any irregularities would result in consequences for the officials involved.