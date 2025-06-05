Collector, SP visit LWE-hit village in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri collector Ashish Iswar Patil and SP Vinod Patil visited the Left Wing Extremism-affected Tulsi village under Mathili block bordering Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The duo along with Mathili BDO Pramod Behera and other officials inspected the progress of the ongoing road construction from Temurupally gram panchayat to Tulsi village.

The collector instructed the Rural Division-I officials and the executing agency to ensure that the under-construction culvert on the road is completed before the monsoon so that the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in the area doesn’t face communication disruptions during the rainy season.

Both the collector and SP engaged with the villagers on various local issues and assured them of continued government support. Ashish directed the Mathili block administration to ensure that benefits of all government schemes reach the village.

Tulsi village is a strategically important location due to its proximity to Chhattisgarh. The presence of BSF there aims to prevent the possible influx of Maoists from the neighbouring state.