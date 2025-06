BHUBANESWAR: The state has reported eight more Covid cases in the last two days, taking the tally to 23 this season. Health department sources said, four of them have recovered from the disease and 19 others are in home isolation and undergoing treatment. Condition of none of the Covid patients is serious, they added. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has urged people with comorbidities and elderly persons to remain alert and follow Covid safety protocol.