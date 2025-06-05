Critically-hurt woman found inside forest

ROURKELA: A 30-year-old woman of Sundargarh was found critically injured inside a forested area at Pahartoli of Bansjhor within Jaldega police limits in adjacent Simdega district of Jharkhand on Wednesday morning.

The woman, Meera Tirkey of Birmitrapur town, is suspected to have been hacked with a sharp weapon leading to injuries on the back of her neck.

After being spotted by a villager, Meera was rushed to Birmitrapur community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). She is currently admitted to JP Hospital at Rourkela.

OIC of Bansjhor police outpost Mirza Oram said the woman is married to one Erkan Bage (35) of Bansjhor. Preliminary investigation revealed that her husband attacked her. Bage is on the run and efforts are underway to nab him.