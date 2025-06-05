Odisha urges Centre to set up second campus of IIFM in Mayurbhanj district

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has urged the Centre to establish the second campus of Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in the state.

Citing the state’s robust forest resources and long-standing commitment to sustainable forestry and wildlife conservation, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has requested the Union secretary of Forest, Environment and Climate Change for establishment of the second campus of IIFM in Mayurbhanj district.

Odisha has a forest area of 61,204.17 sq km which is 39.31 per cent (pc) of the total geographical area. The state has 19 wildlife sanctuaries, two national parks, three elephant reserves, two tiger reserves and one proposed tiger reserve.

With more than 43 pc of forest area and over 39 pc of forest cover to the geographical area, Mayurbhanj has a tribal population of over 58 pc and home to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), a unique ecosystem of national importance.

Once established close to STR, the second campus of IIFM would give forest management trainees exposure to a range of subjects, including wildlife conservation, harvesting and marketing of minor forest produce, and community-based natural resource management. “The forest-rich Mayurbhanj district with significant tribal population, would be an ideal location for expanding IIFM’s academic and research activities,” he reasoned.

The state government has assured to provide land and other logistics support for establishment of the institution. The Mayurbhanj administration has already identified 126.89 acre land in Suliduma and Kusumi villages under Kusumi tehsil.

The chief secretary has requested the ministry to approve the above proposal and urged the IIFM authorities to visit the proposed site in Mayurbhanj district at the earliest.