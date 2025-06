JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: At least six patients of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH) in Koraput perished in a span of hours late on Tuesday, prompting the state government to order an inquiry after kin of the deceased brought up allegations of medical negligence.

Sources said five patients, aged 27 to 45, suffering from cancer, stab and head injuries, died during treatment on Tuesday night while another died on Wednesday morning. Four of the five were admitted to the ICU of surgery department and the remaining two were in the wards.

Family members of the patients admitted to the ICU alleged that they developed serious complications minutes after a nursing staff administered an injection and died in a quick succession.

The deceased were identified as Sukra Majhi (Semiliguda), Rukmi Penthia (Ambaguda), Phulamati Majhi (Kalahandi), Bhagaban Paraja and Jagannath Pujari (Borigumma) besides Bati Khara (Koraput).

The deceased included a road accident victim, a cancer patient and two liver patients, besides two others, who were admitted following a stabbing incident.

Sources said the ICU patients were administered Norepinephrine injection, which usually helps stabilise blood pressure. “My brother died nearly 15 minutes after he was administered the injection,” alleged Jagannath’s brother.