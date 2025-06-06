Health minister Mahaling seeks report on death of six patients in three days, faces angry protesters

JEYPORE: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling and local BJP MLAs faced angry protesters when they were on their way to SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput on Thursday to assess the situation following the death of six patients within a span of hours on Tuesday night.

Mahaling held a review meeting with the five-member inquiry team and directed them to investigate all aspects of the deaths and submit a report within three days. He also sought detailed updates on the availability of medicines, healthcare services, and staff vacancies at the hospital.

Addressing the media, the minister said that preliminary findings indicated the six deaths were due to pre-existing conditions such as stab wounds, road accidents, cancer, and severe abdominal complications, and not due to any negligence in administering injections.

“However, the exact cause of the deaths will be known only after the inquiry team submits its report. If any medical staff is found guilty, strict action will be taken. No one will be spared,” Mahaling said.

Admitting to doctor and staff shortages in government hospitals, the minister said efforts were underway to fill vacancies and strengthen the healthcare system.

Mahaling was accompanied by Koraput MLA Riaghuram Machha and Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra. While they were on their way to the hospital, they faced protests by locals and Congress workers, who attempted to block their entry to the hospital, demanding to meet the minister to discuss the incident.

Tensions escalated when agitators were prevented from reaching the minister. Protesters and security personnel engaged in a brief scuffle, after which Mahaling eventually entered the hospital under tight security arrangements.

Mahaling later clarified that he had not prevented anyone from meeting him during the visit. “All doors are open for public interaction,” he said, responding to allegations from Congress leaders.

During his visit, Mahaling also inspected several wards and the ICU, and interacted with patients and medical staff. He held discussions with the hospital superintendent and reviewed the records of the six deceased.