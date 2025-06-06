Teenage girl's death sparks tension in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: A 14-year-old girl from Dunguritikra village under Bargarh Sadar police limits died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday, days after she went missing.

According to sources, the girl reportedly left her home without informing her family on the night of May 27. When they failed to trace her, her father lodged a missing persons complaint at the Sadar police station on May 29.

Meanwhile, over a week later, on Thursday, the girl was brought in an unconscious state to Sohela community health centre by her friend and others. She succumbed within an hour while undergoing treatment. Her body was sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the family suspects foul play. “The 21-year-old man has been detained for questioning. No external injuries have been found on the body so far. We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” said Bargarh SDPO Padarabinda Tripathy.