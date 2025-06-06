Utter failure of Odisha govt, says BJD as CM Majhi flags file movement delay

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s observation about inordinate delay in the movement of files at the top levels of the state administration severely impeding development works has taken a political colour ahead of first anniversary of BJP government, on June 12, with the Opposition BJD demanding that the celebrations planned for the occasion be stopped.

The chief minister had marked in a notesheet recently that despite introduction of Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS), it is seen that files are not getting cleared at different levels of the government without any valid reason.

Taking strong exception to this, he had written that files about policy decisions are pending for long periods with the ministers, departmental secretaries and directors which has affected implementation schemes announced by the government. Stating that budgeted funds on schemes are not being spent properly because of the delay in file work, he warned that this will create a negative impression on the performance of the government.

The chief minister had directed the departmental secretaries to constantly monitor movement of files through OSWAS and clear them within the stipulated period. Besides, he had also asked the private secretaries of the ministers to ensure that the files are cleared by the ministers in time. In the note sheet, the chief minister had asked the chief secretary that his observations should be sent to all ministers, departmental secretaries and directors.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the chief minister’s note is a clear admission of the failure and inefficiency of the BJP government.

“What are the successes that the government is planning to celebrate when state administration and every welfare or development scheme seem to have stalled in the past one year? The statewide celebrations planned by the government for the occasion is just a propaganda exercise,” he said.