Provided unblemished governance in one year: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed gratitude to his cabinet colleagues for maintaining high political standards and upholding integrity in providing a transparent, accountable and people-centric governance in the state.

Addressing a joint meeting of MPs and MLAs ahead of completion of one year of BJP’s maiden government in the state here, the chief minister said his government has made significant progress and fulfilled all major promises made to the people in this short span of time.

“Assuming office came with the responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of Odisha’s 4.5 crore people, who chose us with great expectations. We knew we would be compared with the previous government and that our cabinet would be seen as inexperienced. Despite these challenges and limited time, we have worked tirelessly to deliver on our commitments,” Majhi said.

“For the successful implementation of all initiatives, a strong, transparent and corruption-free governance system is essential. I can proudly say that not a single corruption allegation has been brought against us, even by the Opposition. I extend my gratitude to my cabinet colleagues for maintaining high political standards and upholding integrity in public life,” he added.