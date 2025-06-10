College girl ends life over parents’ constant fights

BERHAMPUR: Frequent fights between her parents reportedly drove a 19-year-old girl to end her life at Majhisahi village within Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as Shweta Swain, a Plus III student of Niranjan Women’s College in Aska.
Police sources said Shweta’s father Bulu Swain and mother Asima used to fight regularly over trivial issues. On Sunday, the couple had another heated argument over some issue. When the argument turned loud, the girl reportedly asked her parents to lower their voice. However, the couple did not pay any heed to her pleas and continued to fight.
On hearing the loud quarrel, neighbours reached Shweta’s house and asked her parents to stop the fight. Feeling humiliated, the teenager went to her room and locked the door from inside. When she did not come out after repeated calls, the neighbours sensing foul play asked the parents to check on her. Subsequently, the door was broken open and Shweta was found hanging from the ceiling fan with her scarf.
She was immediately taken to Aska hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Dharakote police registered an unnatural death case in this connection and seized the body for postmortem on Monday.
A pall of gloom descended on Majhisahi village following the incident. Locals said Shweta was not only a bright student but also liked by all for her polite and kind nature.
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact 104 for Health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)