College girl ends life over parents’ constant fights

BERHAMPUR: Frequent fights between her parents reportedly drove a 19-year-old girl to end her life at Majhisahi village within Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Shweta Swain, a Plus III student of Niranjan Women’s College in Aska.

Police sources said Shweta’s father Bulu Swain and mother Asima used to fight regularly over trivial issues. On Sunday, the couple had another heated argument over some issue. When the argument turned loud, the girl reportedly asked her parents to lower their voice. However, the couple did not pay any heed to her pleas and continued to fight.