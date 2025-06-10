Man held for duping car buyer of Rs 1.08 crore

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 1.08 crore on the promise of providing a luxury car. The accused, 32-year-old Sambit Panda of Sailashree Vihar, was working as a car showroom manager in Cuttack.
Police said Panda had come in contact with a businessman, Rohit Roshan Mohanty, in March 2023. The accused claimed he was a freelance car broker and manager of an Audi car showroom in Bhubaneswar.
Panda took the money from Mohanty in different phases on the promise of providing him a luxury car within a month. However, the accused neither provided the car nor refunded the complainant’s money, police said. Mohanty then approached a court and lodged a complaint against Panda.
On the court’s direction, Infocity police had registered a case in September last year and launched an investigation into the matter. “After registration of the case, Panda managed to secure anticipatory bail from the high court. However, as the court did not extend the bail, he was arrested,” said an officer of Infocity police station. Sources said Panda is the son of a former police officer.