Man held for duping car buyer of Rs 1.08 crore

Panda took the money from Mohanty in different phases on the promise of providing him a luxury car within a month. However, the accused neither provided the car nor refunded the complainant’s money, police said. Mohanty then approached a court and lodged a complaint against Panda.

On the court’s direction, Infocity police had registered a case in September last year and launched an investigation into the matter. “After registration of the case, Panda managed to secure anticipatory bail from the high court. However, as the court did not extend the bail, he was arrested,” said an officer of Infocity police station. Sources said Panda is the son of a former police officer.