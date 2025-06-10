Odisha CM vows strict action against illegal Bangladeshi settlers in state

KENDRAPARA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the district administration to take strict legal action against Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Kendrapara.
Attending a review meeting at Kendrapara during his maiden visit to the coastal district, the CM said the local police need to work in coordination with Central agencies to deal with the issue of illegal immigration. “All illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and other countries will not be spared. We will identify and take action against all immigrants staying in the state illegally without valid documents. The move is necessary for national security,” he said.
Incidentally in March this year, the CM had informed the Odisha Assembly that a total of 3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified in the state. The highest number of 1,649 illegal Bangladeshi settlers were in Kendrapara followed by 1,112 in neighbouring Jagatsinghpur.
On the day, Majhi announced that the state government will develop Bhitarkanika national park and Gahiramatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara as eco-tourism hubs to attract more tourists. Eco-tourism will be a significant driver of employment generation, particularly for women and youths. It can lead to reduction of poverty and promotion of socio-economic development, he said.
The CM further said the Forest department will soon start a large-scale mangrove plantation programme around Bhitarkanika. He directed officials to check unauthorised sand mining in many rivers of the district.
Reviewing the ongoing development projects in the district, Majhi directed the officials to maintain quality and complete works within deadlines. He emphasised improvement in sectors like rural development, healthcare, education, irrigation, agriculture, women empowerment, industry and sports.
Earlier in the day, the CM visited Kendrapara Autonomous College and interacted with students. Later, he took part in a grand Tiranga rally. Majhi also visited the Baladevjew temple at Ichhapur in Kendrapara town. He held discussions with the sevayats, members of the temple management committee and other stakeholders over issues pertaining to the development of the shrine.
Among others, MLAs of Aul, Kendrapara, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar and Patkura, district collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan and senior officials attended the review meeting.