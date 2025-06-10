Odisha CM vows strict action against illegal Bangladeshi settlers in state

KENDRAPARA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the district administration to take strict legal action against Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Kendrapara.

Attending a review meeting at Kendrapara during his maiden visit to the coastal district, the CM said the local police need to work in coordination with Central agencies to deal with the issue of illegal immigration. “All illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and other countries will not be spared. We will identify and take action against all immigrants staying in the state illegally without valid documents. The move is necessary for national security,” he said.

Incidentally in March this year, the CM had informed the Odisha Assembly that a total of 3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified in the state. The highest number of 1,649 illegal Bangladeshi settlers were in Kendrapara followed by 1,112 in neighbouring Jagatsinghpur.