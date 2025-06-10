Two held for murder over drunken brawl in Bargarh

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Monday arrested two persons for the alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man whose injury-ridden body was found in a field near Panchayat College on June 7.
The accused are Rakesh Bisar (28) of Kulibandh Pada in Bargarh and Jitendra Bhoi (33) of Chandupala village in Kalahandi district. The duo allegedly murdered Debaraj Panigrahi of Lecturer Colony in Bargarh town in a drunken brawl.
Police said the crime took place between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 6. The accused and Panigrahi were drinking alcohol together in a field near Panchayat College. An argument broke out between them following which Bisar and Bhoi assaulted Panigrahi with bricks. Panigrahi suffered grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot.
After his body was found the next morning, his sister Sanjukta Jyotish of Gangadhar Nagar filed a complaint in Bargarh Rural police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. Subsequently, the accused duo was identified and arrested under section 103 (1) of the BNS. After conducting crime scene recreation, police produced the accused in court on the day.
Police said two bricks used in the murder were recovered from near the crime scene and seized. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime.