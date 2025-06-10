Two held for murder over drunken brawl in Bargarh

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Monday arrested two persons for the alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man whose injury-ridden body was found in a field near Panchayat College on June 7.

The accused are Rakesh Bisar (28) of Kulibandh Pada in Bargarh and Jitendra Bhoi (33) of Chandupala village in Kalahandi district. The duo allegedly murdered Debaraj Panigrahi of Lecturer Colony in Bargarh town in a drunken brawl.

Police said the crime took place between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 6. The accused and Panigrahi were drinking alcohol together in a field near Panchayat College. An argument broke out between them following which Bisar and Bhoi assaulted Panigrahi with bricks. Panigrahi suffered grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot.