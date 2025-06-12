One killed, two injured as sand-laden tractor overturns in Odisha

JAJPUR: A person was killed and two others suffered injuries after the tractor in which they were travelling overturned on a river embankment near Adanga village within Jajpur Sadar police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Nayak. The injured are Arjun Jena and Soumya Ranjan Panda. Sources said a tractor laden with sand from Kharasrota river bed was headed towards Baruan. Nayak, Jena and Panda were travelling in the tractor. Near Adanga village, the vehicle turned turtle trapping the three occupants beneath it.

On being informed, fire services personnel and police reached the spot and rescued the injured trio with the assistance of locals. They were rushed to Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) where Nayak was declared dead by the doctors. The rest two are undergoing treatment in the DHH.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.