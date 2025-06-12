Survey brightens hope for Brahmani riverfront development project in Rourkela

ROURKELA: A technical team of the Rourkela Irrigation Division on Wednesday visited the site of the proposed Brahmani Riverfront Development Project and carried out a fresh pre-feasibility assessment.

The assessment was conducted on the directive of the Sundargarh collector. In May, a number of local outfits had submitted petitions in the collector’s grievance cell with the common demand for taking up the riverfront project.

Superintending engineer of Rourkela Irrigation division Dhananjay Kala, who led the four-member team, said they conducted a preliminary survey at Brahmani riverside. The team members realised that they lacked expertise, resources and manpower to make in-depth assessment for such a mega project. A report would be submitted requesting the administration to entrust the survey job to Ib Investigation division which has necessary technical expertise and resources, he added.

Social activist Supratik Mishra said the proposed Brahmani riverfront development project has many benefits as it would attract tourists, help environmental sustainability, boost local economy and protect the river from pollution. The project should include a riverfront promenade, public spaces like park, garden and plaza to promote community interaction and measures to protect the river’s ecosystem.