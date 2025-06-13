All-out efforts on to strengthen foundation of developed Odisha by 2036: Minister Harichandan

CUTTACK: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said the double-engine government is making all-out efforts to strengthen the foundation of Viksit Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing mediapersons at the Circuit House here on the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state, Harichandan said, a new era has begun both in the state and the country due to good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The good governance of 11 years of BJP rule at the Centre and one year in the state will be etched in golden letters in history,” he said.

Harichandan said the BJP government has provided employment to around 42,000 youth and women in the last one year. “It has appointed engineers by resolving controversial issues in the employment sector. There is a plan to provide employment to more than one lakh people in the coming days,” he added.

The Law minister further said that development activities are being undertaken in all sectors for formation of a developed Odisha. “Special focus is on development of rural infrastructure necessary for all-round development of Odisha. Efforts are on to improve the agriculture sector and welfare of farmers. Now, Odisha is on the path of prosperity and progress,” he asserted.

The minister also presented a detailed report on the development and welfare activities shouldered by the BJP government in the last one year.