CM Majhi deploys Vikas Vahans to promote government achievements

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP government completing its first year in the state on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the state-level ‘Vikas Vahan Yatra’, a public outreach programme to convey its achievements and connect the people with various government programmes.

Flagging off several vehicles which will criss-cross the state, the chief minister emphasised the importance of public participation in ensuring the success of various schemes launched during the last one year.

“The goal is to reach out to people in remote areas through information and education-based programmes, raise awareness about welfare schemes and connect citizens with these initiatives. This approach makes administration more people-centric,” Majhi said.

The programme is being organised by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. “The double-engine government in the state is working at double speed to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people. A key focus of the government is to strengthen its bond with the people,” the chief minister said.

The Vikas Vahans will travel across 314 blocks, 115 notified area councils (NACs) and five municipal corporations across the state. “Through this initiative, the state government will distribute ‘Pragati Prabah’, a booklet detailing its successes over the past one year. This will enable the people to learn about various government schemes and successful programmes. They will also have the opportunity to watch videos about these initiatives,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the government is dedicated towards building a prosperous Odisha under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and development commissioner Anu Garg were present on the occasion.