Man’s body found near ring road, murder suspected in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Mystery shrouds the death of an unidentified man whose partially-decomposed body was found inside a plantation area along the ring road within Sector 15 police limits here on Thursday.

Locals suspect that the man was murdered. But it was not immediately clear if the crime took place on the spot or the body was dumped there after being brought from elsewhere. The man’s charred belongings were found nearby.

Locals informed police about a foul smell emanating from the plantation near the busy ring road. Sector 15 police along with scientific team and dog squad rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Zonal deputy SP (DSP) Jogeshwar Panda said the man, who appeared to be in his thirties, died at least three days back. His partially-decomposed body bore no external injury marks. The belongings of the deceased were burnt just two metre away from his body.

Panda further said the body was seized for postmortem. The reason of death would be known from the autopsy report. Nearby police stations have been alerted to help ascertain the identity of the deceased. Investigation is underway from all angles, he added.