Odisha government beefs up surveillance to tackle dengue in capital during monsoon

BHUBANESWAR: With dengue infection slowly making its presence felt in the state capital in the current monsoon season, the state government has activated the Urban Metropolitan Surveillance Unit to monitor the situation and initiate necessary preventive measures.

Sources said out of 24 dengue cases reported in Bhubaneswar area since January 1, nine have been reported in June so far. While Salia Sahi, the city’s biggest slum, has recorded five dengue cases, two each have been detected from Sailashree Vihar and Old Town areas.

Additional district urban public health officer (ADUPHO) Dr Nilamani Senapati said the Urban Metropolitan Surveillance Unit has been activated and strengthened to effectively tackle the dengue menace. The unit, functioning under Directorate of Public Health, has epidemiologist, microbiologist, entomologist as well as communication expert among other staff.

“It will monitor the situation, study the cause of dengue outbreak in different clusters and recommend appropriate measures to prevent spread of infection,” Dr Senapati added.

He said discarded plastic bottles and small unused containers in residential areas are some of the major breeding spots of mosquitoes in the residential areas. Sporadic rain since the beginning of monsoon is also worsening the situation. Around 30 volunteers will be engaged to take up special awareness and source-reduction drives in 400-mtr radius of clusters and hotspots where multiple cases of dengue are being detected.

MOSQUITO MENACE