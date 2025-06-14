60-year-old man held for raping minor girl Odisha's in Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: Mohana police in Gajapati district on Friday arrested a 60-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl at Raiguda village.

The accused is Laxman Nayak of Naringa village. Police sources said Laxman had gone to Raiguda to attend a feast on Thursday. After the feast, he decided to visit a relative’s house in the village.

On reaching his relative’s place, he found that all family members had gone outside leaving the 13-year-old victim alone in the house. As the accused was known to the girl, she allowed him inside the house. However, finding the girl alone, Laxman allegedly raped her and returned to Naringa village.

When her family members returned home, the minor narrated her ordeal before them. On Friday, the girl’s family brought her to Mohana hospital for treatment and also lodged a complaint with police.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and apprehended Laxman. Mohana IIC BK Sethy said the victim was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur for medical examination. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway, he added.