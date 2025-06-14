Odisha is becoming a model in women’s empowerment: CM

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state government has provided business opportunities worth Rs 3,695 crore to self-help groups (SHGs) this year, setting a record in the state’s history.

Addressing the state-level Nari Shakti Samabesh to mark the completion of one year of BJP government here, the chief minister said additionally `300 crore interest has been returned to over 3.07 lakh SHGs to help them realise their dreams.

Stating that the event was aimed to empower women and build their self-confidence, the chief minister highlighted the government’s flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana, describing it as the largest-ever welfare programme for women in Odisha. The government has collected data from every village before launching the scheme, Majhi said and added that special efforts have been made to include women from remote tribal areas. Majhi expressed confidence that the implementation of the scheme will usher in a golden era for the women of the state. “The success of Subhadra Yojana is a testament to the government’s strong resolve,” he said.

Stating that most women in different parts of the state are utilising the Subhadra assistance to engage in various economic activities and collective farming, thereby generating good income for their families, the chief minister said this is start of a journey towards making women financially-independent.

Majhi also said by creating over 16 lakh Lakhpati Didis in one year, Odisha has set a record in the country. “Women’s empowerment is not just a slogan for our government. The state budget for 2025-26 has allocated Rs 89,861 crore specifically for women, demonstrating our government’s commitment to their welfare. Odisha aims to be a model state for women’s empowerment, inspiring other states in the country,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the celebration of women points to the commitment to build Odisha as a state of equality, prosperity and progress. She promised that the government will further accelerate the implementation of the Subhadra scheme and self-help groups. “We aim to create one Lakhpati Didi per family and one Crorepati Didi per panchayat in the coming year,” she said. Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo called for a collective effort to build a developed, prosperous, and proud Odisha.